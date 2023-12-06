TORONTO
Toronto

    • 42-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427

    Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 427. (MTO) Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 427. (MTO)

    A 42-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 427 in Vaughan Wednesday evening.

    The collision happened on the northbound lanes of the highway just after 6 p.m.

    Police said the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    The cause of the crash is unknown.

    Police have closed Highway 427 between Highway 407 and Highway 7 for the investigation.

