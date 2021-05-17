TORONTO -- A four-year-old boy has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont. on Sunday afternoon, leading to upgraded charges for the teenage driver behind the wheel.

Emergency crews were called to Athabasca Drive, near Dufferin Street, around 12:00 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a vehicle had veered off the road, striking three people.

According to police, two children were in a driveway with a neighbour who had come over to help them fix their bike when they were struck by a black Mercedes.

The kids—a 10-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy—were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. A man was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the Mercedes was taken into custody at the scene, police said, and was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

On Monday, investigators confirmed the young boy had succumbed to his injuries.

“I really wish we had some different news this morning,” York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle said. “The four-year-old little boy that was struck yesterday sadly passed away today in hospital.”

The girl, who is set to turn 11 this week, is still in the hospital in critical condition.

A small memorial has started to grow outside the home where the kids were struck. Bouquets of flowers and a teddy bear could be seen on Monday afternoon.

Neighbour Elizabeth Lincoln described the young boy as a “delightful child” and said the family moved into the area in the middle of the pandemic.

“He would talk to us through the fence. We have a five-year-old grandson and we talked about when the pandemic was over, they were going to get to play together,” she said. “He was just a sweetheart, walking around carrying his little ball that ended up on our front lawn.”

The driver of the Mercedes is now facing upgraded charges as a result of the boy’s death. He has now been charged with dangerous operation causing death, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harmed and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The teenager cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to the authorities to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.