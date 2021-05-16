TORONTO -- Two young children are fighting for their lives after a vehicle lost control and went off the road in Vaughan, Ont. Sunday.

It happened on Athabasca Drive, just off Dufferin Street north of Teston Road, at approximately 12:00 p.m.

At least five ambulances responded to the call, including one supervisor and two special response teams, York Paramedics told CP24.

The two children, aged 4 and 11, were transported to hospital in critical condition. Police said that an adult male neighbour was also transported with minor injuries.

Witnesses speaking to CP24 said they heard tire screeching and screaming in the lead up to the crash.

Const. Laura Nicolle told reporters at the scene that the children are brother and sister.

“The children, from my understanding, were outside today enjoying the weather, riding their bikes. A neighbour had come over to help with a bike chain, they were out on the driveway, on their own property, when the vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and collided with all of them,” she said.

“It is a devastating situation. I can't imagine how that family is feeling right now. I think all of us are pretty heartbroken for them.”

York Regional Police say that the 16-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Police said he was driving alone in a black Mercedes-Benz at the time of the incident. He did not display any signs of impairement.

“But with something as horrendous and serious as this, we're not going to rule anything out until we know for sure,” Nicolle said.

“At this early stage, I don't have anything to suggest that impairment was a factor. But we will certainly update if anything changes in that department.”

Nicolle went on to say that police will be looking at what other charges may be laid as the investigation progresses.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.