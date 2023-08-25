4 suspects sought after allegedly posing as GTA homeowners to sell property, take out second mortgage

Peel Regional Police are looking for four suspects allegedly involved in real estate scams in the Greater Toronto Area that saw them sell a property they rented and, in one instance, take out a second mortgage by pretending to be the homeowner.

Police said the incidents occurred between June and October 2022.

The suspects allegedly rented multiple properties in the GTA using fake identifications.

In one incident, when the property was empty, the suspects assumed the owner’s identity and opened accounts under their name, police said.

They then allegedly sold the property, depositing the money into a fraudulent account.

In another instance, they allegedly took out a second mortgage on another property by posing as the owner. They then deposited the money into the fraudulent account.

Police said victims were defrauded nearly $700,000 each.

On Friday, police identified two of the suspects as 58-year-old Duc Thai Luu and 34-year-old Keith Edmondson, both of no fixed address.

They are both wanted for eight offences, including fraud over $5,000 and identity fraud.

Meanwhile, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two other suspects involved in the scams. The first is described as an Asian male, between 20 and 30 years old, with a light complexion, thin build and short black hair with brown highlights.

The other suspect is described as an Asian female with a light complexion, thin build, long black hair, and a tattoo on her upper shoulders or lower neck.

“Investigators have reason to believe that the wanted and unknown suspects also operate throughout the Province of Ontario,” police said in a news release on Friday.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453-3311, ext. 3335 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.