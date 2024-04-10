4 men across GTHA charged in connection with carjacking in Scarborough

Four men from across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area are facing charges after allegedly carjacking someone’s vehicle at gunpoint in Scarborough earlier this week.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Highway 401, north of Ellesmere Road, on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim parked their vehicle in the area and saw two men in a red vehicle parked nearby.

Officers allege one suspect produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys before taking them and driving away from the scene in the vehicle. They add the suspects’ red vehicle drove off in tandem.

Police said they quickly responded to the area and found three vehicles parked together – one was the victim’s, and the other was the red vehicle seen earlier.

Officers saw four male suspects near the vehicles and brought them into custody. They allege that at the time of their arrests, police recovered items of evidentiary value related to the investigation, but police did not specify what they were.

In a release issued Wednesday, police announced four men – two from Milton, one from Hamilton and the other from Bradford – are facing a multitude of charges.

Deandre Robinson, 21, and Alyan Shahbaz, 22, are facing charges for robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, and trafficking in property obtained by crime, among others. Shahbaz is also facing a failure to comply with probation order charge.

Senduran Suthaharan, 29, and Ravinder Muker, 40, are facing six charges each, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of break-in instrument and procession proceeds of crime.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.