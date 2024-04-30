TORONTO
Toronto

    • 4 dead, including infant, in wrong-way crash on Highway 401: SIU

    Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a deadly wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Whitby on April 29. (Screengrab of supplied video) Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a deadly wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Whitby on April 29. (Screengrab of supplied video)
    A wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby last night has left four people dead, including an infant, Ontario’s police watchdog says.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

