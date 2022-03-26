30-year-old Newmarket man identified as victim in Mississauga homicide

Peel police have identified the 30-year-old man who died shortly after arriving with critical injuries at a Mississauga hospital on Friday evening.

Police said the man walked into a hospital in the area of Hurontario Street and Queensway West just after 8:30 p.m., suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

He was later pronounced dead. On Saturday, police identified the victim as Omar Simpson from Newmarket.

The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation into the death of Simpson, who is Peel Region's eighth homicide victim of the year.

Police initially said Simpson had gunshot wounds but later said the nature of his injuries was unknown. Police said on Saturday that homicide investigators may have found the incident scene in the area of Sunnyhill and Fieldgate drives.

“At this time, there is no suspect information available to share; however, this is believed to be an isolated incident,” police said in Saturday’s new release.

They are asking anyone with information, including surveillance or dashcam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to, during or after the incident, to contact the homicide bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).