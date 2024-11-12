Two women randomly assaulted on GO trains in Durham Region: police

Two women were randomly attacked on GO trains Monday night and police say they are searching for a suspect in the “unprovoked” assaults.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Durham Regional Police said officers were called at approximately 7:35 p.m. after a 50-year-old woman was assaulted as she exited the train in Pickering.

In the second incident, a 33-year-old woman was attacked at approximately 9:20 p.m. as another train approached Oshawa.

Both victims sustained minor injuries, police said, adding that one was transported to hospital.

Police said the assaults were unprovoked and investigators believe the same male suspect was involved in both incidents.

The suspect is described by police as Black, between the ages of 25 to 30 years old, with a medium build and short braided hair. He was wearing a black and white Toronto Raptors sweater, black and grey pants and white and black shoes at the times of the alleged assaults, police said.

“If you see this male do not approach and call 911,” police said in a post to X Monday night.