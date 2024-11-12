TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two women randomly assaulted on GO trains in Durham Region: police

    A Durham Regional Police logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives) A Durham Regional Police logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives)
    Share

    Two women were randomly attacked on GO trains Monday night and police say they are searching for a suspect in the “unprovoked” assaults.

    In an email to CTV News Toronto, Durham Regional Police said officers were called at approximately 7:35 p.m. after a 50-year-old woman was assaulted as she exited the train in Pickering.

    In the second incident, a 33-year-old woman was attacked at approximately 9:20 p.m. as another train approached Oshawa.

    Both victims sustained minor injuries, police said, adding that one was transported to hospital.

    Police said the assaults were unprovoked and investigators believe the same male suspect was involved in both incidents.

    The suspect is described by police as Black, between the ages of 25 to 30 years old, with a medium build and short braided hair. He was wearing a black and white Toronto Raptors sweater, black and grey pants and white and black shoes at the times of the alleged assaults, police said.

    “If you see this male do not approach and call 911,” police said in a post to X Monday night.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Church of England head Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal

    Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, resigned Tuesday after an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News