Taylor Swift Eras Tour merchandise on sale in Toronto ahead of six sold-out shows

    Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour merchandise is on sale in Toronto ahead of the pop megastar’s six sold-out dates in the city.

    Fans have already started lining up outside of Rogers Centre, which will play host to the concerts this week and next, to get their hands on the official wares.

    The three so-called “merch stores” are located at the stadium and open to fans, including those who don’t have tickets to the show, on the non-show days of Nov. 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, and 20.

    Rogers Centre says the stores are open on those days between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., but fans can’t start lining up before 9 a.m. A bag policy is in effect.

    Merchandise will also be available during show days (Nov 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23), but those sales will be limited to ticketholders on the day of the show.

    Fans could be seen leaving the store Tuesday morning, some of whom were carrying an armful of merchandise.

    Those who spoke with CP24 said they were waiting between one and two hours in line on average before leaving with their purchase.

    “It’s electric. It’s amazing. I have no words. I’m just in shock with this entire day so far,” one fan said after making their purchase.  

