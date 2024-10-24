30-year-old man in life-threatening condition after daylight shooting in North York

TORONTO
    A 30-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after a daylight shooting in North York Thursday.

    Emergency crews were called to the entrance of an underground parking garage on Bogert Avenue, in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Yonge Street, just after 12 p.m. for a shooting.

    Police and paramedics located the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds and performed life-saving measures, Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite said.

    The victim was then rushed to a trauma centre, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

    Bassingthwaite said police do not have suspect information at this time but noted that there’s no threat to public safety.

    The inspector added that investigators have not established a motive for the shooting.

    “We have officers on the scene who are currently canvassing, looking for witnesses, looking for video, and reviewing that video,” he said.

    “We have a large police presence in the area. Our gun and gang units (are) on the scene, the forensic identification units on scene, as well as several uniformed members, are in the area, providing security as well as conducting a follow-up investigation.”

