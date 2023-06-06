3 teens in custody after allegedly carjacking Uber driver at gunpoint, then flipping vehicle in Whitby

Three teens from the Greater Toronto Area have been arrested after they allegedly carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint in Whitby on Saturday, flipping the vehicle shortly after.

Durham police say they responded to the Thornton and Taunton roads area shortly before 2 a.m. after a male Uber driver reported having his vehicle stolen by three unknown suspects.

“Police responded to the area and located the victim who was pistol whipped and punched repeatedly,” police said in a press release.

“The suspects fled the area in the victim’s vehicle however flipped it a short distance away. All three fled on foot into a forest area where they were located and arrested without incident.”

Two males and a female are in police custody after carjacking an Uber driver at gunpoint in Whitby.



See full release here: https://t.co/WRQt9FTJhP pic.twitter.com/VqdvrFnePk — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) June 6, 2023

The Uber driver is currently recovering from “physical and emotional injuries” as a result of the incident, according to police.

Eighteen-year-old Taiye Motiki-Stephens, of Oshawa, a 16-year-old female from Scarborough and a 16-year-old male from Brampton have each been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

The two 16-year-olds cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three of the accused were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact the Durham Regional Police Service’s Major Crime Robbery Unit, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.