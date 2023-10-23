3 teens facing charges in connection with bomb threat at TTC subway station

Toronto police have arrested three teenagers in connection with a bomb threat at St. Patrick Subway Station last week.

Police said they were called to the downtown TTC station on Oct. 18, at around 5 p.m.

Officers allege three teenage boys were on a southbound TTC train at the time when they were able to gain access to a rear operator cab. According to investigators, the teens broadcast an announcement over the PA system, saying there was a bomb onboard that train.

The teenagers then allegedly ran away with stolen property while the train and station were evacuated for public safety.

Police said officers searched and cleared the station of any threats, and no injuries were reported.

Three 17-year-olds are facing charges for mischief over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and common nuisance/endanger lives or safety of public. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charges have not been proven in court