TORONTO
Toronto

    • 3 people injured after shooting in Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood

    Share

    Three people have been injured after a gunshots were heard in North York’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Monday afternoon, police say.

    The incident happened near Don Mills and Mallard roads, south of York Mills Road, at around 3:30 p.m.

    The nature and severity of injuries is not immediately clear.

    Police at the scene of a shooting in Toronto’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Monday afternoonParamedics would only tell CP24 that that they are not transporting any patients to the hospital at this point.

    There is a large police presence in the area.

    Police said that Northmount School, an independent all-boys Catholic school at 26 Mallard Rd., is currently in lockdown. Images from the scene on Monday afternoon showed a significant police presence outside of the school.

    The Emergency Task Force along with the Canine Unit are now clearing the building.

    Staff and children at a nearby daycare are currently exiting that facility under the escort of police. CP24's cameras captured several young children being wheeled outside in a crib and reunited with parents. Police said that TTC buses will be available for students while they wait for their parents and caregivers to arrive.

    Drivers should expect road closures and delays in the area, they said.

    Parents of children at a North York daycare are shown being reunited with their children after shots were fired in the neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

    More details to come. This is a developing story.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News