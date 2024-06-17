3 people injured after shooting in Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood

Three people have been injured after a gunshots were heard in North York’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Monday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened near Don Mills and Mallard roads, south of York Mills Road, at around 3:30 p.m.

The nature and severity of injuries is not immediately clear.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Toronto’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Monday afternoonParamedics would only tell CP24 that that they are not transporting any patients to the hospital at this point.

There is a large police presence in the area.

Police said that Northmount School, an independent all-boys Catholic school at 26 Mallard Rd., is currently in lockdown. Images from the scene on Monday afternoon showed a significant police presence outside of the school.

The Emergency Task Force along with the Canine Unit are now clearing the building.

Staff and children at a nearby daycare are currently exiting that facility under the escort of police. CP24's cameras captured several young children being wheeled outside in a crib and reunited with parents. Police said that TTC buses will be available for students while they wait for their parents and caregivers to arrive.

Drivers should expect road closures and delays in the area, they said.

Parents of children at a North York daycare are shown being reunited with their children after shots were fired in the neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

More details to come. This is a developing story.