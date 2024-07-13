TORONTO
3 people in life-threatening condition following crash near Cannington: OPP

OPP in this undated file image.
Three people have been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a crash that happened on Highway 12 near Cannington Saturday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police said three people are in life-threatening condition due to the collision and one person is suffering minor injuries.

The highway is closed in both directions between Highway 48 and Thorah Concession Road 2 until further notice.

While the cause of the crash is unkown, the OPP said that there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the collision.

