    • 2nd arrest made in alleged shootings at Greater Toronto Area movie theatres

    Signage is pictured on top of a Cineplex theatre on May 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Signage is pictured on top of a Cineplex theatre on May 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Police have charged a second man after a series of alleged shootings at at four movie theatres across the Greater Toronto Area.

    York Regional Police say the second suspect -- a 43-year-old man from Brampton, Ont. -- was arrested Wednesday after searches in Brampton and Toronto.

    He's charged with conspiracy, intimidation, extortion and uttering threats.

    Another suspect, a 27-year-old man from Markham, Ont., was arrested earlier this month and charged with conspiracy, intimidation, possession of stolen property and four counts of careless use of a firearm.

    The alleged shootings took place on the same night in late January and damaged the movie theatres but left no reported injuries.

    An Ontario film distributor has alleged that the shootings are linked to an intimidation campaign by other film distributors to prevent popular South Indian movies from appearing in large chains.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

