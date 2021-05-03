TORONTO -- A 28-year-old man has been injured after what police are calling a targeted shooting in Etobicoke Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Thirty Seventh Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard and Brown’s Line, around 8:30 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, police said it appears as though two suspects followed the victim in a black hatchback before pulling up alongside the victim’s car and opening fire.

Police say numerous shell casings were found at the scene and it appears as though at least four shots were fired.

“This appears to be a targeted incident,” Duty Inspector Michael Williams said.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his lower body, police said. Paramedics say the man was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

“It sounds like two vehicles had seen each other and the suspect vehicle may have followed our victim into this area and then the two cars came door-to-door over on Thirty Seventh Street and that is where the shots were fired,” Williams said, adding that the shots were fired through an open window.

“Lake Shore Boulevard is a busy street and we are hoping that someone had dash came video or may even have some cell phone video they can help us out with.”

No suspect descriptions have been provided by police.

Officers are on scene canvassing for video and witnesses in the area and nearby roads have been closed while police investigate the incident.