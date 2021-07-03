TORONTO -- A 26-year-old man has died following a collision on Highway 401 in Toronto.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the collision occurred around 3 a.m. on the westbound express lanes near Avenue Roads and involved a sedan and a transport truck.

"OPP were called to the scene involving a transport truck that was broken down and disabled on the right shoulder," Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on social media.

Fatal collision #Hwy401 westbound express lanes near Avenue Road. All wb express lanes are blocked at Yonge Street. A 26-year-old man from Markham is dead and the investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses (dash cam) are asked to call #TorontoOPP - 416-235-4981 pic.twitter.com/zVgYW0OFAc — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 3, 2021

"While it was waiting for repairs another vehicle entered onto the shoulder and collided into the rear end of the trailer."

The deceased, who is a Markham resident, was in the sedan, police say.

Westbound lanes near Yonge Street were closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.