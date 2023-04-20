$20M in gold, high-value goods stolen in 'very rare' heist at Toronto Pearson Airport

A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the theft occurred on Monday after a "high-value container”"was stolen from a holding cargo facility after it was taken off a plane that landed at the airport.

"This is very rare," Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said while announcing the theft.

This is a developing story. More information to come.