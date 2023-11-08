$20K in fentanyl seized from Toronto man's vehicle in Niagara area, police say

A man from Toronto was arrested in the Niagara area Tuesday after $20,000 worth of fentanyl was allegedly seized from his vehicle.

A release issued by Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) on Wednesday said the arrest took place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, after an officer on general patrol conducted a traffic stop on a white Hyundai Elantra on King Street.

The driver exited their vehicle and became argumentative with the officers, the release states. They were unable to provide their identification and instead offered their name verbally, it continued.

Police allege that when they entered the given name into the system, there was no match found in the Ministry of Transportation database.

Etobicoke resident Jama Nasir, 35, was then placed under arrest.

Officers searched Nasir’s vehicle and allegedly seized just over 103 grams of fentanyl, worth approximately $20,000, and photo identification that belonged to the driver and confirmed that he had previously given a fake name.

Nasir was charged with one count of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, one count of disobeying a court order and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

The accused attended his first court appearance in St. Catharines on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009831, with any relevant information.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.