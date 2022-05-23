20-year-old found shot to death inside car in Pickering identified by police

Investigators have identified a 20-year-old man found shot to death inside a car in Pickering, Ont. late last week.

Emergency crews were initially called to the area of Taunton Road and Concession Road 4 on May 19 after receiving a report of a single-vehicle collision.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told reporters at the time the driver suffered from “some gunshot wounds.”

“As such, our homicide unit was called in,” Bortoluss said.

On Monday, Durham Regional Police identified the victim as Pickering resident Arawin Sapesan.

They also confirmed the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

No information has been provided regarding suspect descriptions.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have dashboard camera video of the area between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.