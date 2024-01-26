20 Toronto restaurants make Yelp Canada's 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024'

For Toronto foodies, it may come as no surprise that the city’s restaurants have dominated Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2024.

The annual list curates some of the best bites nationwide, as per Yelp’s data science team. According to Brenna Falvey, the author of the list, Yelp generated the data from their community submissions. Their community managers then narrow down the list of candidate restaurants, and trend experts finalize the list.

Out of 100, Toronto came through with an overwhelming 20 spots. Montreal was the second most represented city with 14 restaurants and Vancouver third with 11.

If you're wondering where the top spot to grab a bite is, it’s Toronto's Chen Chen Nashville Hot Chicken. Known for its fried chicken sandwiches and located on Queen Street West in the heart of downtown, it’s hard to find a bad review of the Nashville-style spot.

Next up on the Toronto front is renowned Grandma Loves You – a hideaway Italian-esque sandwich shop north of Bloor Street. It came in fourth, just below Montreal’s Buvette Scott in second, and then Manoush’eh Lebanese Mediterranean food in Vancouver in third.

According to the list, breakfast and brunch foods are trending this year. Ranking 20th on the list is The Diner House 29 in St. Catharines, Ont.

Some other foods popular among Canadians were Middle Eastern, with seven restaurants making the list, and Indian, with five.

The full list is as follows:

1. Chen Chen’s Nashville Hot Chicken – Toronto, ON

2. Buvette Scott – Quebec City, QC

3. Manoush’eh – Vancouver, BC

4. Grandma Loves You – Toronto, ON

5. New Orleans Seafood & Steakhouse – Toronto, ON

6. The Rimrock Café – Whistler, BC

7. Burger Bar Crescent – Montreal, QC

8. Yokai Izakaya – Vaughan, ON

9. Damas – Montreal, QC

10. Big Trio Wonton Noodle – Markham, ON

11. Southeast Sandwiches – Woodbridge, ON

12. Number E Food – Vancouver, BC

13. Minas Brazilian Steakhouse – Calgary, AB

14. The Northern Café and Grill – Vancouver, BC

15. The Himalayan – Calgary, AB

16. Ferrovia Ristorante – Thornhill, ON

17. Tom Sushi – Vancouver, BC

18. Bouillon Bilk – Montreal, QC

19. Zeal Burgers – Toronto, ON

20. The Diner House 29 – St. Catharines, ON

21. Ten Foot Henry – Calgary, AB

22. Weinkeller – Niagara Falls, ON

23. Pawans Indian Kitchen – North Vancouver, BC

24. Lamajoun – Richmond, BC

25. Momo Hut & Gardens – Toronto, ON

26. Monigram Coffee Roasters – North Vancouver, BC

27. Workshop Vegetarian Café – North Vancouver, BC

28. Le Café du Clocher Penche – Quebec City, QC

29. BEClub Bistro-Bar – Ville de Quebec, QC

30. Tide and Vine Oyster House – Niagara Falls, ON

31. Pho Ngoc Yen Restaurant – Mississauga, ON

32. Red Door Bistro – Whistler, BC

33. Mile One Eating House – Pemberton, BC

34. The Bedouins – Edmonton, AB

35. Italian Centre Shop – Edmonton, AB

36. Shirley Delicious Café – Shirley, BC

37. L’Affaire Est Ketchup – Quebec City, QC

38. Gurume Sushi – Toronto, ON

39. Clementine – Winnipeg, MB

40. Fishhook – Victoria, BC

41. Café Lulu – Montreal, QC

42. Padmanadi Vegetarian Restaurant – Edmonton, AB

43. Monarque – Montreal, QC

44. Madras Café – Calgary, AB

45. Mystic Muffin – Toronto, ON

46. Her Father’s Cider Bar & Kitchen – Toronto, ON

47. Chip+Malt – Newmarket, ON

48. Red Fish Blue Fish – Victoria, BC

49. Le Saint-Amour – Quebec City, QC

50. Big Catch Sushi – Calgary, AB

51. Di Rienzo’s – Ottawa, ON

52. Jam Cafe – Victoria, BC

53. AnnaLena – Vancouver, BC

54. Mamajoun Armenian Pizzeria – Toronto, ON

55. Scaramouche Restaurant Pasta Bar & Grill – Toronto, ON

56. Cinta Ria Malaysian Restaurant – Moncton, NB

57. L’Orygine – Quebec City, QC

58. Yasu – Toronto, ON

59. La Finca – Montreal, QC

60. Absinthe Bistro – Vancouver, BC

61. Alo Restaurant – Toronto, ON

62. Falafel St-Jacques – Lachine, QC

63. Mazahr Lebanese Kitchen – Vancouver, BC

64. Happy Noodle House – Vancouver, BC

65. One2 Snacks – Scarborough, ON

66. Pegase – Montreal, QC

67. Café Oro Di Napoli – Toronto, ON

68. Fat Ninja Bite – Toronto, ON

69. Ma Poule Mouillee – Montreal, QC

70. Little Hobo Soup & Sandwich Shop – Kelowna, BC

71. Descendant Detroit Style Pizza – Toronto, ON

72. Block Kitchen + Bar – Banff, AB

73. Nom Nom Nom Poutine – Toronto, ON

74. Rose Cafe – Drummondville, QC

75. Supply and Demand – Ottawa, ON

76. Regine Cafe – Montreal, QC

77. Chewie’s Chicken & Biscuits – Vancouver, BC

78. Ciccio Cafe – Quebec City, QC

79. Vincenzo’s – Waterloo, ON

80. Richmond Station – Toronto, ON

81. Astera’s Greek Taverna – Nanaimo, BC

82. The Raven Bistro – Jasper, AB

83. Sasha Eatery – Squamish, BC

84. Rikki Tikki – Toronto, ON

85. Cadet – Montreal, QC

86. The Red Accordion – Vancouver, BC

87. Anar Persian Cuisine – Richmond, BC

88. Restaurant Bonaparte – Montreal, QC

89. Baretto Caffe – Toronto, ON

90. Sushi Jin – Vancouver, BC

91. Pita Golden Pocket – Vaughan, ON

92. Imm Thai Kitchen – Vaughan, ON

93. Richard’s Fresh Seafood – Covehead, PE

94. Tour De Feast – North Vancouver, BC

95. Le Muscadin – Montreal, QC

96. Ancila’s Indian Cuisine – Mississauga, ON

97. Memphis BBQ – Woodbridge, ON

98. Ile Flottante – Montreal, QC

99. Milo Stone Grill & Sushi – Airdrie, AB

100. L’Avenue – Montreal, QC