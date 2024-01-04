TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 workers rescued from boom lift following collision with TTC bus

    Firefighters rescue workers trapped on a boom lift after it was clipped by a TTC bus in the area of Dundas Street West and Old Dundas Street on Jan. 4, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto) Firefighters rescue workers trapped on a boom lift after it was clipped by a TTC bus in the area of Dundas Street West and Old Dundas Street on Jan. 4, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)

    Two people had to be rescued from an articulating boom lift after it became involved in a collision with a TTC bus in the city’s The Kingsway neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Old Dundas Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a collision.

    Police said a part of the boom truck had extended onto the road, and a TTC bus clipped it.

    “We heard a loud bang,” Tonya Cronan, who was across the street when the incident happened, told CTV News Toronto. “The cherry picker didn’t have any safety cones out, and the bus hit the cherry picker.”

    No bus passengers were injured, but two workers became trapped in the lift.

    Images from the scene show firefighters using their truck’s aerial ladder to rescue the workers.

    They were safely brought down, and one of them was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

    Police added that the Ministry of Labour is investigating.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Defendant faces new charges after attacking a Nevada judge in court, which was caught on video

    Moments after a defendant in a felony battery case tried to convince a Nevada judge that he was turning his violent past around and didn't need to be locked up, his sentencing went sideways: He leaped over a defence table and the judge's bench, landing atop her and sparking a bloody brawl with court officials and attorneys. The defendant was jailed on $54,000 bail and refused to return to court on Thursday on new charges, so a judge rescheduled his next appearance for Jan. 9.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News