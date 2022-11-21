2 Toronto police officers in hospital after 2-vehicle collision in North York

Two Toronto police officers have been taken to hospital after a collision involving a Toronto Police Service (TPS) vehicle and another driver in North York Monday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area Keele Street and Finch Avenue West.

Police say the extent of the two officers’ injuries is unknown, however York paramedics were called to transport them to hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was examined and medically cleared at the scene, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unknown.