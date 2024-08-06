2 Toronto brothers charged in connection with series of armed retail robberies in the GTA and beyond

Two brothers from Toronto are each facing several charges following an investigation into a series of armed retail robberies in the GTA and surrounding area.

Toronto police said between July 14 and 25, officers responded to six take-over-style robberies in the Greater Toronto Area and byond during which assailants used knives and firearms.

They said that an unknown number of suspects entered stores and used zip ties, knives, and firearms to control victims and commit robberies. The suspects allegedly removed money from cash registers and lottery tickets.

During one of the robberies, a suspect fired a handgun at a victim attempting to flee but missed, police said.

In all cases, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle.

Members of Toronto police’s Hold Up Squad launched an investigation with the help of York Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, and South Simcoe Police Service and identified two of the suspects.

On Aug. 2, police located the identified suspects and arrested them.

That day, they also executed five Criminal Code search warrants in relation to the investigation and seized clothing believed to have been worn during the robberies.

Further investigation revealed that the two suspects were also responsible for two break-and-enters on Aug. 1 in Toronto’s 31 Division.

Clinten Creese, 27, and Troy Creese, 21, both of Toronto, have both been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, three counts each of robbery with a firearm, robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, and forcible confinement as well as six counts of disguise with intent.

They were both scheduled to appear in bail court on Aug. 3.

Several unidentified suspects remain outstanding.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.