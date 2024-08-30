TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 suspects sought after woman shot in Brampton

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    A woman has been injured in a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say.

    Officers rushed to the area of Mountainash Road and Judson Gate, south of Countryside Road, after receiving a call for a shooting around 5:30 p.m.

    Police say the woman's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

    Officers are looking for two suspects, who police say fled in a vehicle. No descriptions have been released.

    Police say the incident "appears to be isolated to a residence."

    They are advising the public to avoid the area as there will be a large police presence for the investigation.

