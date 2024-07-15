TORONTO
    • 2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding following robbery at Cloverdale Mall

    One suspect is in police custody and two others are outstanding following a collision after a robbery at Toronto's Cloverdale Mall. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) One suspect is in police custody and two others are outstanding following a collision after a robbery at Toronto's Cloverdale Mall. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    Two suspects are in police custody and one remains at-large following a robbery at a store in Etobicoke on Monday.

    The incident happened at Cloverdale Mall, near The East Mall and Dundas Street West.

    Toronto police said they were called to the area around 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a retail robbery.

    An unknown number of suspects fled the scene with merchandise, they said.

    Police said that that suspects were located in vehicles following a collision at Eglinton Avenue West and The East Mall.

    One male suspect was arrested at that time, said investigators. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    Two other suspects fled the area on foot and are outstanding, according to police.

    One of those suspects has since been arrested.

    He is described as a Black male, wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and pants. Police have not provided any further descriptive details at this time.

    Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

    More details to come.

