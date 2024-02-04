TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 sent to hospital, one with critical injuries, following Etobicoke collision

    The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Sunday. 

    Toronto police say that they received reports of a crash just before 6:30 a.m. in Redale, near Martin Grove Road and Westhunber Boulevard, which is north of Rexdale Boulevard.

    In a news release, police said that a 19-year-old man was driving a silver 2022 Nissan Rogue northbound on Martin Grove Road when he left the roadway and hit a tree

    A 20-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to a trauma centre where he remains in life-threatening condition, they said.

    The driver was also taken to the hospital with what police are describing as "non-life-threatening injuries."

    Initially, police said that there were two vehicles involved, however, later confirmed that it was a single-vehicle collision with two occupants.

    Traffic Services is investigating.

    Martin Grove Road northbound and Jeffcoat Drive southbound at Porterfield were shut down as police investigated, but have since reopened.

    Toronto police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dashcam of the area or incident, to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

     

