2 people injured in Scarborough stabbing

Two people were injured in a stabbing in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in the West Hill neighbourhood, near Kingston and Galloway roads.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 2:24 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed in an apartment building.

In a post on X, investigators said that the suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was arrested at the scene, they said.

The victim’s injuries are also listed as non-life-threatening.