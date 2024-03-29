TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 people injured in Scarborough stabbing

    Toronto police
    Two people were injured in a stabbing in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.

    The incident happened in the West Hill neighbourhood, near Kingston and Galloway roads.

    Toronto police said they were called to that area at 2:24 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed in an apartment building.

    In a post on X, investigators said that the suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was arrested at the scene, they said.

    The victim’s injuries are also listed as non-life-threatening.

