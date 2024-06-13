Toronto weather: Gusty wind, storms expected Thursday night
Toronto will see gusty wind and storms starting Thursday evening as the temperature starts to heat up in the city.
“Today will be very warm and muggy with increasing clouds and the risk of local p.m. showers and late day/evening storm,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said, adding today’s high will reach 28 C.
According to Environment Canada, the gusts will start at approximately 1 p.m. and reach speeds of 50 km/h. The wind will be joined by a risk of thunderstorms starting at 4 p.m., which stretches well into Thursday night.
Lingering showers will continue to pass through the area overnight and produce a high of 24 C on Friday.
“A few isolated showers may pop up Friday. But, bright and pleasant weather is on the way for the start of the weekend,” Coulter said.
Saturday will bring mainly sunny skies with a breezy wind and a high of 24 C. Sunday’s Father’s Day forecast is expected to be cloudy with a risk of showers in the evening and a high of 24 C.
Things will really heat up on Monday, when the temperature could reach 31 C, but will feel like 37 with the humidity. The heat will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday when the highs are expected to reach 32 and 33 C, respectively.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches possible amid high risk of storms in Ontario, Quebec
As a severe thunderstorm watch sets in across southwest and central Quebec, concerns circulate of major weather to come.
Fate to be decided for 2 dogs involved in 2022 fatal attack on Calgary senior
A judge is expected to issue a decision on Thursday about the fate of the two dogs involved in the fatal attack on Calgary senior Betty Ann Williams more than two years ago.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Flurry of tornado activity reported across Manitoba
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
DEVELOPING G7 leaders finalizing deal to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine war efforts
Canada and its G7 allies are in the final stages of a deal that would see US$50 billion loaned to Ukraine.
Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
opinion Can you cut your monthly bills through negotiation?
If you feel like you're in over your head with monthly bills and subscription fees, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips and tricks on how to negotiate with certain companies to help cut your expenses and put money back in your pocket.
Who were the victims of Maya sacrifice? Ancient DNA reveals an unexpected finding
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
Stop gas expansion for home heating or risk leaving ratepayers on the hook: report
Provinces must stop natural gas expansion and invest in electrification to keep home heating reliable and cost-effective, a new report says, suggesting ratepayers and governments could otherwise be on the hook for billions of dollars in underused and overbuilt gas infrastructure.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
-
Ethics complaint filed against judge who challenged constitutionality of Quebec language law
A rights group is accusing a Quebec judge of politicizing the courts and is calling for an ethics investigation after he challenged the constitutionality of the province's language law that requires immediate French translations of English-language judgments.
-
5 arrested after man killed in Saint-Lambert
Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Gabriel Lauzier in Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore.
Ottawa
-
Humid, hot Thursday in Ottawa, here's when the rain begins
Though it's sunny and hot in the capital Thursday morning, the rain will be back this afternoon.
-
Brookfield High School opens community food cupboard
As food insecurity shows no sign of slowing down in the capital, communities are coming together to help find relief for those on a tight budget.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa hiring consultants to study how nearby developments could affect Central Experimental Farm
The City of Ottawa will be hiring consultants to study how building up developments near the Central Experimental Farm could affect the farmlands.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
-
Severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches possible amid high risk of storms in Ontario, Quebec
As a severe thunderstorm watch sets in across southwest and central Quebec, concerns circulate of major weather to come.
Kitchener
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
Another FunGuyz raid in Cambridge, police lay trafficking charges
Once again, police have raided the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge.
-
Arson investigation in Milverton
Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police and the Perth East Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Line 67.
London
-
'Blast furnace' like conditions on the way for London area
The London area will wake up to sunshine Thursday morning but there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms.
-
Updated homeless encampment strategy will expand list of 'no-go zones' in London
London, Ont. is preparing to tighten the rules about where encampments of people experiencing homelessness will be permitted.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
Windsor
-
More than 400 patients moved into Ontario nursing homes they didn't choose to go to
More than 400 patients have been forced into Ontario nursing homes they did not want to go to and the rate of those moves is increasing, The Canadian Press has learned.
-
'We just need to know as much as possible': Windsorite hires local law firm after hit and run
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
-
Barrie
-
Severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches possible amid high risk of storms in Ontario, Quebec
As a severe thunderstorm watch sets in across southwest and central Quebec, concerns circulate of major weather to come.
-
Police investigating fatal collision in Barrie
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Nantyr school bus crash in Innisfil
Police have closed Yonge Street northbound lanes to investigate school bus crash.
Winnipeg
-
Flurry of tornado activity reported across Manitoba
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police shoot man wielding knife, trying to set car on fire
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after the Winnipeg Police Service shot and injured a man on Notre Dame Avenue who was allegedly wielding a knife and tried to set a car on fire Tuesday afternoon.
-
Missing woman's death 'not criminal': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the remains found in a vehicle submerged in a pond is a woman who was reported missing last week, and foul play has been ruled out.
Atlantic
-
Standing room only public meeting held against Dartmouth Cove infill project
A public meeting at Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth, N.S., was standing room only Wednesday night as residents gathered for an update on a controversial project.
-
Interactive maps: Check the air quality, wildfires near your home
To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.
-
Tow truck operators in Cape Breton protest proposed bylaw outside city hall
Dozens of tow trucks were parked outside city hall in downtown Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday, blocking one lane of traffic in an effort to also block a proposed bylaw they say would hurt their livelihoods.
N.L.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Edmonton
-
Playing through injury, Oilers' Kane may have reached a breaking point in the Stanley Cup Final
Kris Knoblauch engaged Evander Kane in a conversation before the Edmonton Oilers started practice. The chat lasted roughly five minutes, and Kane left the ice just after hearing from his coach.
-
The Stanley Cup Final in American Sign Language is a welcome addition for Deaf community
Bob Madden's eyes darted from right to left, watching Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final from a couch with his son, Jonathan, at his side and the family dog, Ruby, at their feet.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm, but not for long
Soak up some sunshine and warmth today. Temperatures will climb into the low 20s this afternoon in Edmonton and surrounding areas.
Calgary
-
Two people displaced, cat missing after Woodbine house fire
Two people are displaced and a cat is missing after a house fire in the southwest Calgary community of Woodbine.
-
Fate to be decided for 2 dogs involved in 2022 fatal attack on Calgary senior
A judge is expected to issue a decision on Thursday about the fate of the two dogs involved in the fatal attack on Calgary senior Betty Ann Williams more than two years ago.
-
Warm and dry Thursday ahead of cool and wet weekend
Thursday will be warm in southern Alberta as stable conditions dominate. With a weak ridge of high pressure at the surface in southern Alberta, daytime highs are expected to range from the low to mid 20s.
Regina
-
'Massive loss': Well-known Regina Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Sawa dies
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
-
'That's not leadership': Sask. premier faces criticism after not denouncing conspiracy theories at town hall
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
-
opinion
opinion Can you cut your monthly bills through negotiation?
If you feel like you're in over your head with monthly bills and subscription fees, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips and tricks on how to negotiate with certain companies to help cut your expenses and put money back in your pocket.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man found injured outside Fairhaven School has died, police investigating homicide
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
-
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
-
'How that can take 26 years to manufacture?': Sask. man shocked after Toyota parts delivery dated 2050
A Saskatoon vehicle owner was in shock when he was told he would face a delivery date of 2050 for replacement auto parts, and it’s highlighting the fragility of the supply chain.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court releases dash-cam video from fatal shooting of teen bystander
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted the release of dash-cam video that captured the sound of the gunfire that killed an innocent 15-year-old boy during an alleged gang shooting in Vancouver in 2018.
-
Climate change especially concerning for homeless in Vancouver, report says
When it’s hot out – it can be uncomfortable for all of us – but the situation can be especially dangerous for people living on the street.
-
Increasing number of Canadians hold negative view on immigration, poll finds
With Canadians continuing to face a housing crisis and high living costs, a new survey has found a growing number of residents view immigration as having a negative affect on the country.
Vancouver Island
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
B.C. prison assaults send 2 inmates to hospital after separate attacks
Two inmates were hospitalized after separate assaults at British Columbia prisons last week.
-
B.C. woman says jam-making, pink car named Dolly helped her overcome adversity
Driving a small pink car dubbed Dolly, while playing a show tune in salutation (“Hello Dolly”), couldn’t be more different that what Katherine Little used to do.