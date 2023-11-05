2 MTO workers seriously injured in Highway 400 collision in Bradford

Two workers with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) have serious injuries after being hit by the driver of a vehicle early Sunday morning in Bradford.

The collision happened just after 7 a.m. on Highway 400 southbound at Fifth Line.

According to the OPP, two MTO workers were standing outside their vehicles following an earlier single-vehicle collision when a passenger vehicle entered that closed crash scene and struck one of their "blocker" trucks.

Both workers were rushed to a trauma centre, while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

Highway 400 southbound remains closed from highways 88 to 8 (Canal Road) as police investigate. It is not known at this point when the highway will reopen.