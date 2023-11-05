TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 MTO workers seriously injured in Highway 400 collision in Bradford

    OPP cruiser in this file photo.

    Two workers with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) have serious injuries after being hit by the driver of a vehicle early Sunday morning in Bradford.

    The collision happened just after 7 a.m. on Highway 400 southbound at Fifth Line.

    According to the OPP, two MTO workers were standing outside their vehicles following an earlier single-vehicle collision when a passenger vehicle entered that closed crash scene and struck one of their "blocker" trucks.

    Both workers were rushed to a trauma centre, while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

    Highway 400 southbound remains closed from highways 88 to 8 (Canal Road) as police investigate. It is not known at this point when the highway will reopen.

