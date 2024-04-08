TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 men in hospital in critical condition after fire at Etobicoke apartment

    Two men are in hospital in critical condition following a fire at an apartment in Etobicoke on Monday morning.

    It happened at around 9:42 a.m. at a high-rise building in the area of Dundas Street West and Mabelle Avenue, near Kipling Avenue.

    Toronto Fire says the fire started on the fourth floor of the building and significant smoke was found in the hallway. Crews gained access to the affected unit and two men were rescued from the apartment.

    They were transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.

    The fire was contained to one unit, Toronto Fire said.

    A TTC bus is on scene to shelter occupants that were evacuated as a result of the fire.

    A fire investigator has been notified and is on the way to the scene. 

