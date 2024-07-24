2 dead, 2 injured after 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police

Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a “gun battle” outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.

Shots rang out in the parking lot of a plaza in the area of Ellesmere Road and Oakley Boulevard, near Midland Avenue, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Wednesday, Det. Rod Benson said a “significant” number of shots were fired during what appears to be an exchange of gunfire.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person later died in hospital. Two others were transported to a trauma centre to be treated for serious injuries.

Police were unable to confirm the ages or genders of the victims but Benson noted that next-of-kin has been notified for one of the deceased.

Benson said a “significant “ number of shots were fired but could not say exactly how many shell casings there are on scene, noting that as of 9:30 a.m., forensic officers were still finding new ones.

“Several hours after the fact, they are still in the process of finding them and marking them so that they can be photographed,” Benson said.

He said one firearm was located at the scene but it is unclear if the weapon belonged to any of the victims.

“It certainly appears to have been a gun battle,” Benson said.

“At this point, we don’t have any suspect information. That will be something we will be able to provide probably later today or possibly tomorrow.”

He urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage to contact investigators.

“We are beginning a very robust video canvas. So we will be searching for video and speaking to witnesses,” Benson added.

He said he expects officers will be on scene at the plaza for most of the day.