2 cops injured while arresting alleged impaired driver: Toronto police

Toronto police are on the scene of an alleged impaired driving incident on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Toronto police are on the scene of an alleged impaired driving incident on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Two officers were hurt while arresting an alleged impaired driver in the city’s Silverthorn neighbourhood Friday night, Toronto police said.

The incident happened in the area of Rogers Road and Regent Street, east of Keele Street.

Police said a driver hit a parked car and then assaulted a man.

When officers were arresting the man, police said they sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News they transported the driver to the hospital with minor injuries. The officers weren’t hospitalized, paramedics said.

There is no word on charges so far.

