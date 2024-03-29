TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 charged, 2 outstanding in fatal shooting of 18-year-old man in Toronto's west end

    Share

    Toronto police have arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the city’s west end, but two suspects remain outstanding.

    The incident happened on Feb. 6, just before 1:30 a.m., in the Bloordale Village neighbourhood, near Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street West.

    Police said that they found the victim, identified as 18-year-old Issaih Junger, with trauma to his body. Though life-saving measures were performed, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and died a short time later.

    On Friday, police announced that they’ve charged Hassan Farhat, 19, and a 17-year-old boy, both of Montreal, with second-degree murder in connection. The youth cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    They both appeared in court for bail hearings.

    Investigators shared images of two outstanding 19-year-old suspects, both of whom are wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

    The first suspect, identified by police as Dan Hakizimana, is described as five-foot-seven with a thin build, brown eyes, and braided black hair.

    Fadel Naim is the second suspect. He is five-foot-seven with an average build, blue eyes, and curly brown hair.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News