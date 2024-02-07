18-year-old dead after reported shooting in Toronto's Bloordale Village

Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man from Mississauga after a reported shooting in Toronto’s Bloordale Village.

The Toronto Police Service said it received a report of a shooting in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street West just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the victim was located with trauma to his body. Life-saving measures were performed and the man was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 18-year-old Issaïh Jünger. Investigators also released his image.

The investigation into Jünger’s death is ongoing and police are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dash-camera or video surveillance to contact them at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).