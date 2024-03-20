TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 arrested after vehicle collides with police car in downtown Toronto

    Toronto police
    Two people have been arrested after a vehicle that fled a traffic stop collided with a police car in downtown Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

    Toronto police say they tried to stop a vehicle at 5:16 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street West and Yonge Street, but it drove away.

    Police did not say why the vehicle was being stopped.

    Shortly after, officers located the vehicle, and it became involved in a crash with a police scout car.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken into custody.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    • Search continues for missing fisherman

      Police believe a surge of water as high as four feet, following an ice jam letting go near Denny’s Dam, swept Lijun into the frigid waters of the Saugeen River on Jan. 27.

