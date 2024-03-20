2 arrested after vehicle collides with police car in downtown Toronto

Two people have been arrested after a vehicle that fled a traffic stop collided with a police car in downtown Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they tried to stop a vehicle at 5:16 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street West and Yonge Street, but it drove away.

Police did not say why the vehicle was being stopped.

Shortly after, officers located the vehicle, and it became involved in a crash with a police scout car.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken into custody.