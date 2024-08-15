19-year-old man wanted in connection with shooting in Scarborough

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Scarborough in June.

Toronto police said two men were standing in front of a business at Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue East on the afternoon of June 15 when another individual approached them.

They had a verbal interaction, which resulted in one of the men allegedly producing a firearm and firing shots toward the individual, police said.

All parties shortly fled the area. Police confirmed they later located and spoke to the victim.

On Thursday, police identified the alleged shooter as Sharmake Ahmed.

He is wanted for discharge of a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and failure to comply with disposition.

Ahmed is described as six feet tall, 170 pounds, with a medium build and black hair.

The incident occurred around the same time as another shooting just south of the intersection at Glendower Circuit.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in that shooting. One suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, while a second one remains at large.

When asked if the two incidents may be connected, a spokesperson for Toronto police did not provide an answer but said investigators were not releasing any further information.