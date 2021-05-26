TORONTO -- A 19-year-old male cyclist is in serious condition in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early on Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Eglinton Avenue West and Mavis Road at 3:55 a.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find the cyclist in serious condition.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators said the driver involved remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed to allow for an investigation.