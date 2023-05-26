17-year-old girl shot in Brampton, schools in hold-and-secure
A total of nine schools have been placed under hold-and-secure orders after a teen girl was found with two gunshot wounds at a shopping plaza in Brampton on Friday morning.
Officers were first dispatched to the Central Park Drive and Grenoble Boulevard area of Brampton at around 11:25 a.m. for a weapons dangerous call.
Police say that a 17-year-old girl was found “just outside” a Pizza Pizza restaurant suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition. Police had initially said that the victim was 13 years old but have since corrected that.
At this point investigators are not sure whether the girl was shot with a replica gun or a real firearm, police say.
“We don’t have a suspect in custody at this point, however we have identified the suspect and are actively looking for him,” Const. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene. “We have investigators canvassing the area for the suspect.”
The following schools are currently under hold-and secure orders:
- Grenoble PES
- Greenbriar PES
- Goldcrest PES
- Holy Name of Mary CSS
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- St. Jean Brebeuf CES
- Judith Nyman PSS
- Chinguacousy PSS
- Williams Parkway PES
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Pembroke, Ont. homicide victims identified as Toronto-area teens
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A fractious history': Planning of Canada Day festivities sparks controversy
The planning of Canada Day festivities in a few major Canadian cities has sparked controversy — and one professor says it’s not surprising given the country’s complicated history.
Vancouver man, 64, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
Threat to Queen Elizabeth II during 1983 US trip detailed in FBI documents
The FBI has disclosed a potential threat to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1983 trip to the United States.
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
Air Canada ordered to pay B.C. pair $1,500 for travel delay
Air Canada has been ordered to pay more than $1,500 in damages and fees to two B.C. passengers whose travel plans were delayed more than seven hours due to staffing constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
Competition Bureau recommends changing THC limits for edibles, easing pot packaging
Canada's competition watchdog is putting its weight behind some longtime cannabis industry asks including easing restrictions on cannabis packaging and adjusting limits on how much of pot's psychoactive component can be in edible products.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 4 seriously injured after car crashes into Montreal bus shelter
Four people were seriously injured Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a bus shelter in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.
-
Unclear how senior was overlooked in evacuation of burning building: Montreal fire chief
Montreal's fire chief says it's unclear why a man in his 80s was overlooked during the evacuation of a burning heritage building Thursday night. While officials initially reported that all occupants had been removed, the man was discovered in an apartment hours later and transported to hospital for to be treated hypothermia.
-
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
London
-
London, Ont. man charged after robbing Dundas Street business, assaulting security officer
A 23-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a security officer during a robbery at an east London business earlier in the week.
-
Singh proposes moratorium on 'corporate landlords' buying up rentals
Tenants at the Webster Street apartments in London, Ont. got some high profile help Friday in their fight to stay in their homes. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made a stop at the apartment complex to announce his proposal to prevent what he said are greedy corporate landlords from profiteering.
-
Sarnia tenants fight to get back into their apartments after 96 days
The building was damaged in a fire on Feb. 19 and all tenants left for what they thought at the time, would be no more than a week — they have now out of their homes for 96 days.
Kitchener
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
Fergus healthcare industry retiree celebrates lottery win
A retired healthcare industry worker from Fergus is $100,000 richer after matching a series of numbers on Encore.
-
Former RIM employees gather for 'BlackBerry' screening in Waterloo
A new movie about the tech firm that put Waterloo region on the map had a special hometown screening Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
Man in critical condition after falling in Ramsey Lake
Sudbury police say officers and paramedics are at the scene of a near drowning on Ramsey Lake near Bell Park on Friday.
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Pembroke, Ont. homicide victims identified as Toronto-area teens
The victims of a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont. last weekend have been identified as 16-year-olds from the Greater Toronto Area, police said Friday.
-
What you need to know about road closures and traffic in Ottawa this weekend
Ottawa motorists will want to pack their patience for the drive around the capital this weekend, with several road closures in effect for construction projects and events.
-
Driver strikes three cyclists in Chelsea, Que., one seriously injured
One cyclist was seriously injured after a crash involving a car and three cyclists in Chelsea, Que. Thursday evening.
Windsor
-
Arson suspect wanted after 'intentional' downtown apartment fire: WPS
The Windsor Police Service’s Arson Unit is looking for a suspect after police say a fire was intentionally set at a downtown apartment building.
-
Fire at Walker Road storage facility deemed suspicious: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Arson Unit has launched an investigation into a “suspicious” fire at a self-storage business on Walker Road.
-
Funding aims to improve freight transport in Windsor and reduce Highway 401 congestion
The Government of Canada has announced funding to improve freight transport at Port of Windsor
Barrie
-
Ontario police reveal new development in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the Ontario woman who disappeared in January 2022.
-
4 people hospitalized trying to rescue cats in Oro-Medonte shelter fire
Several people have been hospitalized with smoke inhalation after trying to save multiple animals from a fire at a cat shelter on Shanty Bay Road in Oro-Medonte.
-
Massive fire in Meaford forces town to stop water supply
Fire crews from multiple municipalities banded together Thursday evening after a major blaze in the Town of Meaford that has forced the closure of a road, a school and disrupted the water supply.
Atlantic
-
French immersion changes in N.B. town frustrate mayor, families
The mayor of Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., says local changes to French immersion this fall will hurt students and the community.
-
Car crash kills teen, injures 2 along Cape Breton highway
A teen is dead and two others are injured after a car crash in Cape Breton Thursday afternoon.
-
A sunny, summery Sunday for the Maritimes
High pressure and a wind that will bring warmer air in out of New England will give plenty of sunshine this weekend and a summery feel on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Man charged in deadly unprovoked attack in downtown Calgary
Calgary police have identified a man stabbed to death in the downtown core on Thursday, as well as the man charged in the homicide.
-
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
-
Bail hearing delayed for Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting five women
A bail hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary has been adjourned until next month.
Winnipeg
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
-
Florida man pleads not guilty after Canada-U.S. human smuggling tragedy in Manitoba
A Florida man pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges Friday in a case linked to the discovery last year of a family of four migrants from India found frozen to death just steps from the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Manitoba Opposition member raises idea of government action on grocery prices
A member of Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats has raised the prospect of a government "clampdown" on grocery prices if the party wins the election slated for Oct. 3, but has not offered details on how that might be possible.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man, 64, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
-
B.C.'s 'Paper Bag Rapist' again denied parole at online hearing from Alberta prison
A man who was once known as the “Paper Bag Rapist” has again been denied parole after a hearing from an Alberta prison.
-
Residential school memorial in downtown Vancouver closed after Indigenous ceremony
The City of Vancouver says it has closed a residential school temporary memorial but will continue working with area First Nations to find a permanent space to honour victims and survivors.
Edmonton
-
Man hospitalized after incident outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday
One person was hospitalized after an incident downtown Friday morning.
-
Multiple clients accuse Cold Lake tattoo artist of sexual assault
A Cold Lake tattoo artist is accused of sexually assaulting several clients during their appointments.
-
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.