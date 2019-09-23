

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough's Golfdale Gardens neighbourhood.

It happened at Confederation Drive and Scarborough Golf Club Road at around 8:20 p.m.

Police said the teen appears to have been struck as he was crossing the road.

Citizens at the scene performed CPR on the boy before first responders arrived and took over.

He was then rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Around two hours later, police confirmed that the boy died of his injuries in hospital.

"Unfortunately his injuries were very severe and he passed away," Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene.

A sedan with a smashed-in windshield and roof could still be seen on the road.

"We have spoken to the driver of the vehicle and he's part of the investigation we are conducting right now," Gotell said.

A collision reconstruction team is also at the scene to try and determine exactly what happened.

"We'll be looking at the traffic at the time of the accident, the lighting in the area, whether or not the area where the pedestrian was crossing was a controlled area, things of that nature," Gotell said.

Gotell urged pedestrians to use vigilance when crossing the road, especially in low-light conditions, and also urged motorists to use greater caution on the roads looking out for possible pedestrians.