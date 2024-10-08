17 stolen vehicles recovered after auto theft investigation in Toronto's east end: police

Police say more than a dozen stolen vehicles have been recovered and four people are in custody in connection with an auto theft and firearm investigation in Toronto’s east end.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said officers recovered a number of stolen vehicles in the area of Neilson and Ellesmere roads in July 2024.

“Investigators from 43 Division notified the Organized Crime Investigative Support Unit (OCIS) to conduct a thorough investigation into the recovered vehicles. The combined units gathered significant evidence relating to a group of men responsible for operating a stolen vehicle criminal operation,” the news release read.

Police allege that between July and September, officers recovered 17 stolen vehicles that were left in the area to “cool off” after being taken.

Late last month, search warrants were executed at two Toronto residences and police say officers seized a Glock firearm, two extended magazines, a quantity of key fobs and car key programmers, and $27,000 in Canadian currency.

Three suspects are facing dozens of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of proceeds of crime. One other suspect faces firearms related charges, police said.