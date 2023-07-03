16-year-old boy dead after stabbing at Hamilton family gathering, cousin charged with murder

A family gathering in Hamilton Sunday night ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his 16-year-old cousin, say police.

Speaking to the media Monday afternoon, Hamilton Police Det. Sgt. Sara Beck said officers arrived at a residence on Cadham Boulevard in the city’s East Mountain neighbourhood shortly after 10 p.m. after receiving “multiple” 911 calls.

A 16-year-old boy was found at the residence suffering from a stab wound, police said. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Laureano Bistoyong, 22, whom police said is the victim’s cousin, was identified as the suspect. Officers were unable to locate Bistoyong following a preliminary search of the area.

On Monday morning, the suspect was located in a vehicle -- that police say he did not own – a few kilometres away from the scene after he was discovered by a member of the community.

He was arrested without incident and charged with first-degree murder.

Hamilton police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by his 22-year-old cousin at a family gathering on July 02, 2023.

Beck stayed tight-lipped on the circumstances leading up to the stabbing. She would only say that “there was something that led to an incident” that ended with the victim being fatally stabbed inside a residence.

The victim is from Hamilton and has not been identified as per the family’s wishes, she said.

“They are just so devastated. We’ve spoken with (the family). We’ve been with them in terms of victims services and they’re just together now supporting each other,” she said, adding that the family has requested privacy at this time.

As many as 12 to 15 family members and friends were present at Sunday’s gathering.

Beck said Bistoyoung lived at the residence and the 16-year-old victim was visiting with his family.

Hamilton Police Det. Sgt. Sara Beck provides an update to members of the media following a deadly stabbing in Hamilton on July 02, 2023.

She added there were “many witnesses” who have since come forward and that the charge of first-degree murder is “appropriate” based on the interviews they’ve conducted.

Police are still processing the scene for the weapon.

Bistoyong is set to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

'A VERY TRAGIC THING': NEIGHBOURS REACT TO DEADLY STABBING

Those who live in the area told CTV News Toronto on Monday that the gathering at the Hamilton home seemed peaceful before it became a crime scene.

“They weren't rowdy or nothing. Laughing and joking like they always did. And then all of a sudden to hear this," neighbour Fred Easlick said.

Easlick said the family has lived in the house for years and that he knows them well.

"They've lived here not as long as I have, but I knew all the boys."

Linda Page also lives in the neighbourhood and described the chaotic scene outside the house Sunday night.

"They were taping everything off and blocking the road off and cop cars [were] everywhere," she said.

Investigators speak to witnesses following a fatal stabbing in Hamilton on July 3, 2023.

Police tape could still be seen surrounding the house on Monday afternoon.

"Really shocked, really shocked to hear something like that [happened] on my street," nearby resident Valentin Olaru said.

"It's a very a tragic thing... it's not good news to hear and you don't expect this kind of thing at a party," added neighbour Suhrid Panskota.

With files from Allison Hurst