TORONTO
Toronto

    • 15-year-old student charged in connection with false bomb threat at Mississauga high school

    Peel Regional Police badge. (Peel Regional Police/Facebook) Peel Regional Police badge. (Peel Regional Police/Facebook)

    A teenage boy has been charged following an investigation into a bomb threat made to a high school in Mississauga last month.

    Peel Regional Police said the school, which it did not name, received the threat on their telephone system on the morning of Nov. 30.

    Officers responded and later determined that the threat was unfounded, police said.

    On Wednesday, police announced that they arrested a 15-year-old boy, who was a student at the school, on Dec. 8 in connection with the incident.

    He has been charged with one count of public mischief.

    Police did not name the boy under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News