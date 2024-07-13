TORONTO
Toronto

    • 15-year-old girl fatally struck by impaired driver in Brampton

    Police are on the scene of a collision in Brampton on Friday, July 12, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a collision in Brampton on Friday, July 12, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)
    A 15-year-old girl was the victim of a fatal collision involving an impaired driver on Friday night in Brampton, police say.

    Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that at this point in the investigation, they believe that the girl was walking with her friend at around 8 p.m. when the accused turned left from McLaughlin Road onto Horwood Drive and collided with another vehicle. The collision caused the accused vehicle to mount the sidewalk and hit the girl, who was rushed to hospital before succumbing to her injuries, according to police.

    Police said that the victim’s friend was treated by paramedics for minor injuries on scene.

    The accused, 36-year-old Mandeep Singh of Mississauga, was arrested and charged, according to police. Officers said that he is facing charges including for refusing to comply with a demand for the approved roadside screening device, and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

    “It does appear that alcohol was a contributing factor to this tragic incident and I would emphatically remind people to please do not drink and drive, have a plan to get home – whether that’s a designated driver, public transit or taxi – please, please do not drink and drive,” PRP said in an update posted to X.

    Last year, there were 49 fatalities involving impaired driving in Ontario, according to data published on g1.ca.

    The intersection of the collision was closed for several hours Friday night while officers conducted an investigation, however police are urging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

