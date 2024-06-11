15-year-old boy taken to hospital after stabbing in Weston

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed following a fight in the city's Weston neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a large group of people fighting.

The victim has been taken to the hospital, police say.

According to Toronto paramedics, the boy's injuries are serious and potentially life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released.