TORONTO
Toronto

    • 15-year-old boy taken to hospital after stabbing in Weston

    Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed following a fight in the city's Weston neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

    It happened in the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a large group of people fighting.

    The victim has been taken to the hospital, police say.

    According to Toronto paramedics, the boy's injuries are serious and potentially life-threatening.

    No suspect information has been released.

