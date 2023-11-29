TORONTO
Toronto

    • 15-year-old boy charged in alleged armed carjacking in North York

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)

    A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges for his alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in North York.

    The incident happened on Nov. 9 in the area of The Donway West and Lawrence Avenue East, according to Toronto police, who said they were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

    Investigators allege that a woman was standing next to her parked vehicle when she was approached by three suspects who demanded that she hand over her keys.

    Investigators said one of the suspects was armed with a gun, while another grabbed her keys.

    All three suspects then got into the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

    The victim was not injured.

    Members of the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force investigated the incident and identified one of the suspects.

    On Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy from Toronto was arrested and charged with robbery while armed with a firearm, theft of motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and mischief over $5,000.

    The charges have not been proven in court.

    The suspect, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday morning.

    Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.

    The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News