14-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by tractor-trailer in Rexdale

A teenage girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Rexdale on Thursday morning.

According to police, the collision occurred near Queens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard at around 7:45 a.m.

A 14-year-old girl was running north at the west crosswalk against the red traffic signal when she was hit by an eastbound tractor-trailer that was approaching the intersection, police said.

Paramedics told CP24 that a teenage girl was sent to a trauma centre with critical injuries following the collision.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since re-opened.

The westbound lanes of Rexdale Boulevard were just east of Queens Plate Drive for the investigation.

Police are asking residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.