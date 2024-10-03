13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto’s west end

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 54-year-old man in Toronto’s west end earlier this week.

The incident happened on Oct. 1 outside a restaurant in a plaza near St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 12:21 a.m. for a call for service.

They said that a man was found with stab wounds in the parking lot of an establishment.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, who is the city’s 67th murder victim of the year, has not been identified at this time as authorities work to notify his next of kin.

The accused is not being named as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police have not shared details about what may have motivated the stabbing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.