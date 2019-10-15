

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- A 13-year-old boy is suffering from “life-altering injuries” after another boy allegedly crashed a vehicle into a fuel truck and a transit bus in North York early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred in the Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street intersection around 4:45 a.m.

Police allege two 13-year-olds were travelling in a SUV, belonging to a family member of the injured boy, southbound on Dufferin Street when they struck a fuel truck.

The SUV then crashed into a nearby GO bus, which was not carrying any passengers at the time.

The alleged 13-year-old driver of the SUV was taken into police custody at the scene.

The 13-year-old passenger of the SUV was rushed to hospital with a serious leg injury, police said.

"I believe right now he is currently in surgery at the hospital. By the level of injury I have heard, it is going to be a serious, life-altering injury that he has sustained," Sgt. Murray Campbell told reporters at the scene.

Meanwhile, a man, who identified himself as the father of the injured boy, told reporters at the scene of the crash that the damaged SUV belongs to him.

The father said he last saw his son around 12 a.m. in their home, located in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area, but then went to sleep.

"The next thing I know the hospital is calling saying he is in emergency," the man said.

The father also said he doesn’t know the 13-year-old boy who was driving his vehicle.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The intersection has been closed for a police investigation.