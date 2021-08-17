TORONTO -- A 12-year-old girl who went missing early Monday morning has been located by Toronto police.

The girl, who is autistic, was last seen at around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the area of Dawes Road and Gower Street in Toronto's east end.

Police said they were concerned for her well-being and set up a command post at Park Vista and Dawes Road.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, nearly 40 hours after she was reported missing, police said the girl was located.

She was found alone in the area of O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East, about two kilometres from where she went missing.

Police said they are evaluating her condition.